Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,257,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 87,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $348.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

