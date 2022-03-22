Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $348.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

