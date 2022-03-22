EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EZCORP.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $220.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.72 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EZCORP by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,745,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,450,000 after purchasing an additional 315,341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in EZCORP by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EZCORP by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,782,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 563,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZPW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

About EZCORP (Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.