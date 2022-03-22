F-star Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for F-star Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, March 20th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FSTX. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Shares of FSTX stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 6.98. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

