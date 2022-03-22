Fang (NYSE:SFUN) & Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Head to Head Review

Fang (NYSE:SFUN – Get Rating) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.5% of Fang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Zynga shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fang and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang N/A N/A N/A Zynga -3.72% 2.74% 1.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fang and Zynga’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang $216.15 million 0.15 -$6.46 million ($2.66) -1.39 Zynga $2.80 billion 3.66 -$104.20 million ($0.10) -90.50

Fang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zynga. Zynga is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fang, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Fang has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fang and Zynga, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynga 0 11 7 0 2.39

Zynga has a consensus target price of $10.56, indicating a potential upside of 16.69%. Given Zynga’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zynga is more favorable than Fang.

Summary

Zynga beats Fang on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fang Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fang Holdings Ltd. engages in the operation of real estate Internet portal and home furnishing and improvement website in China. The company provides marketing, listing, e-commerce, and other value-added services and products for China’s real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its website supports and active online community and network of users seeking information on, and other value added services and products for real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. The company was founded by Tianquan Vincent Mo on June 18, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Zynga Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots. The company was founded by Mark Jonathan Pincus on April 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

