FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Issues Earnings Results

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($1.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FAT opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.12. FAT Brands has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $15.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FAT Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of FAT Brands in a report on Monday, November 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of FAT Brands worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

