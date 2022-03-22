FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $277.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $314.00 to $277.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.30.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $222.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.13 and a 200-day moving average of $239.16.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.