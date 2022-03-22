Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 120.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FIS opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 139.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.37. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 276.47%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

