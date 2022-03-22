Financial Contrast: Coupang (CPNG) vs. Its Peers

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Coupang to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coupang and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 4 4 0 2.50 Coupang Competitors 275 1221 3339 61 2.65

Coupang presently has a consensus price target of $44.14, suggesting a potential upside of 134.18%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 37.20%. Given Coupang’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -8.38% -46.10% -14.50% Coupang Competitors -7.89% -3.25% -1.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coupang and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $18.41 billion -$1.54 billion -13.46 Coupang Competitors $16.52 billion $908.67 million 90.83

Coupang has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Coupang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Coupang peers beat Coupang on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Coupang Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

