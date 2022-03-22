Financial Review: KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) versus Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) and Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDI has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzuki Motor has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

KDDI pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Suzuki Motor pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. KDDI pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Suzuki Motor pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KDDI and Suzuki Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KDDI 1 3 0 0 1.75 Suzuki Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KDDI and Suzuki Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KDDI $49.94 billion 1.56 $6.12 billion $1.33 12.73 Suzuki Motor $29.98 billion 0.56 $1.38 billion $14.79 9.32

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Suzuki Motor. Suzuki Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KDDI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of KDDI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KDDI and Suzuki Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KDDI 12.12% 12.41% 6.27% Suzuki Motor 5.38% 8.69% 4.43%

Summary

KDDI beats Suzuki Motor on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

KDDI Company Profile (Get Rating)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services. It also provides smartphone-centric payment, financial, and other services through au PAY gateway; au HOME, an IoT service that watches over pets using sensors and cameras; au Denki to conserve energy usage; AEON, an English conversation school. The Business Services segment offers data center services to corporate customers under the TELEHOUSE brand; and various solutions for network and cloud services, smartphones, and other devices. It is also involved in the provision of broadcasting, wireless broadband, mail order, IT support, call center, and temporary personnel services; and design, construction, maintenance, and operation support for communication equipment and submarine cable. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles. The Automobiles segment manufactures and sells mini, sub-compact, and standard-sized vehicles. The Special Machines segment includes special and industrial machines such as outboard motors, snowmobile engines, electro-senior vehicles; and houses. The company was founded by Michio Suzuki in October 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.