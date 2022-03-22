Financial Survey: Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) versus Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -230.22% -126.49% Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,177.26% -91.26% -79.49%

24.2% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Ayala Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 990.91%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 466.34%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($0.86) -0.32 Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.71 million 15.47 -$30.15 million ($2.90) -1.42

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Allena Pharmaceuticals. Ayala Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ayala Pharmaceuticals beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.