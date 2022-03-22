Finward Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS FNWD opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $164.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.28). Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 22.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Finward Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 116,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.36% of Finward Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

