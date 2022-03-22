First Advantage (FA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect First Advantage to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on FA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Advantage by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First Advantage by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

