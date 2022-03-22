First Advantage (FA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect First Advantage to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Several research analysts recently commented on FA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.
First Advantage Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
