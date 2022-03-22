First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.47. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 19,740 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.56.

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.86%.

In other First Community Bankshares news, CFO David D. Brown bought 1,000 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2,163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 115,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

