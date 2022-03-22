First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $45.40 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.85. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

