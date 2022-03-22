First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.60.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.11.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

