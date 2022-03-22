First Pacific Financial Has $663,000 Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Fortive were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Fortive by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,336. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.53.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

