First Pacific Financial Purchases 114 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.6% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $9,865,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.83.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $453.59. 3,679,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,127. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.34. The stock has a market cap of $214.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

