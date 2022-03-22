First Pacific Financial Purchases 305 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after buying an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after buying an additional 489,866 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 306,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 115.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,894,000 after purchasing an additional 265,370 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.54. 1,198,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,493. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

