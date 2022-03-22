First Pacific Financial Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Pacific Financial reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Intel were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 406,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 173,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 50,602 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 120,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Intel stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.39. 32,568,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,260,273. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $192.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

