First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$41.00 at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.25. 743,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,366. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of C$28.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$42.85.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total transaction of C$3,152,328.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$226,922,094. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Insiders sold 194,929 shares of company stock worth $7,284,682 in the last 90 days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

