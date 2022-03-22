First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First United from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. First United has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.82.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 25.29%. Equities research analysts expect that First United will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First United by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First United by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First United by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of First United by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First United by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

