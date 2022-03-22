FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FGROY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of FirstGroup stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

