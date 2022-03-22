Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.24. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $3.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBC opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.51. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.