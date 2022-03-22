Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years.

PFD stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

