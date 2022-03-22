Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years.
PFD stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
