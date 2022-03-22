Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.29

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.29 and traded as low as $21.00. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 48,401 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $136.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 12,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $278,254.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,204 shares of company stock worth $544,390. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 50,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $972,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 702.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2,672.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

