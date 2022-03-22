Flux (FLUX) Price Hits $1.48

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Flux has a market cap of $340.39 million and approximately $21.38 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00003495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.49 or 0.00415832 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00098226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00107737 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004666 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 229,453,805 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

