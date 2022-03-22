FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $152.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $137.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.01. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $131.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FMC will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

