Footasylum (LON:FOOT) Trading Down 26.6%

Footasylum PLC (LON:FOOT – Get Rating) was down 26.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.50 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.07). Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 609,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.46).
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.60 million and a PE ratio of -21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
