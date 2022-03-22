Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $20.24 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE:F traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $16.48. 72,036,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,545,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

