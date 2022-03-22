Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $20.24 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE:F traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,036,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,545,258. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

