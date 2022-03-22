Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,162 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 106,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 12,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

CVX opened at $164.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $320.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average of $122.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

