Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,317 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $3,415,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Lyft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $15,206,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

