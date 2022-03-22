Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,564 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.58.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.69.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

