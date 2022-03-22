Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 50,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.83%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

