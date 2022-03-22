Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 173.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 42,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 56 ($0.74) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.82) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

