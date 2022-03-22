Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $345.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

