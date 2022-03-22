Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,163,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,539,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $536.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $573.95 and its 200 day moving average is $608.34. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $466.06 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.