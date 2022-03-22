Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 336 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $589.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $566.28 and a 200-day moving average of $598.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.63 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

