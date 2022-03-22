Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 644 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $218.56 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $158.54 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $190.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

