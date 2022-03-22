Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Acquires 98 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV opened at $160.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $283.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $160.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.87.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

