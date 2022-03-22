FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,672,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 367,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 93,628 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,244. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

