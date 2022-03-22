Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €47.70 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPEGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.09 ($53.94).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €26.00 ($28.57) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($49.23). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.70.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

