FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $33.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.03 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $13.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 139.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $139.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.14 million to $155.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $152.33 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $189.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

FCEL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.90. 980,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,393,381. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $9,832,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,214 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 312,319 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,625,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,655,000 after buying an additional 1,529,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

