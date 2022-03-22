Fusion Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Fusion has a total market cap of $36.85 million and $1.61 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,855.80 or 0.99922024 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 71,174,721 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

