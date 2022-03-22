Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.27

Shares of Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.27 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 24.71 ($0.33). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 25.65 ($0.34), with a volume of 315,575 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £73.69 million and a PE ratio of -21.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.94.

About Futura Medical (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

