FY2022 EPS Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re Boosted by Desjardins (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. Desjardins also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

