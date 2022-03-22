GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 4.6%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.54 and last traded at $98.54. Approximately 6,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,207,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $78.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of -1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GameStop by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 150,130 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 101,534 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,126,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

