Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Garmin were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

GRMN traded down $2.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. Garmin’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.