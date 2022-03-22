General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after buying an additional 104,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after buying an additional 196,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD traded up $5.84 on Monday, hitting $236.07. 1,549,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,405. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.94 and a 200-day moving average of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.